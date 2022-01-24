DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 324.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $241,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in DraftKings by 170.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 55.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,404,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,816 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $19.46 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

