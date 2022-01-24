DRIFE (DRF) Hits One Day Volume of $64,098.00

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. DRIFE has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $64,098.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DRIFE has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00042490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006122 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,671,241 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

