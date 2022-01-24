DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.87) to GBX 435 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DS Smith has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

