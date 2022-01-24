Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

DNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of DNB stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.49 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.