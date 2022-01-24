Duolingo Inc’s (NYSE:DUOL) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 24th

Duolingo’s (NYSE:DUOL) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 24th. Duolingo had issued 5,106,113 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $520,823,526 based on an initial share price of $102.00. After the expiration of Duolingo’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Duolingo stock opened at $85.71 on Monday. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $8,205,062.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 224,773 shares of company stock valued at $22,675,295 and sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

