DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

