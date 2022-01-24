Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 8.7%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.74. 144,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,734,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

