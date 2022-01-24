Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 551 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

