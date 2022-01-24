Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

