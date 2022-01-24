Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 740,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.