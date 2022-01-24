EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 232,800 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 232,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in A10 Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other A10 Networks news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,988 in the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

