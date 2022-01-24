EAM Global Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,216 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.23% of UMH Properties worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 477.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 625,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $12,179,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $9,919,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.92%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Aegis upped their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

