EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,184 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.28% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $684.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.