EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 142,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $208.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

