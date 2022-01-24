EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $58.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

