EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Dynavax Technologies makes up about 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dynavax Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

