EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,930 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.19% of Mesa Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $294.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.51 and a beta of 0.34. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

