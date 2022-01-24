EAM Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $91.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

