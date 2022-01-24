EAM Investors LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Prothena makes up 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,519 shares of company stock worth $2,205,810 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

