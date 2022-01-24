EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.36 Million in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 259,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 179,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 156,528 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $5.99 on Monday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.46.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

