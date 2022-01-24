EAM Investors LLC Purchases 334,585 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 110.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,585 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 1.13% of Performant Financial worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 667,722 shares of company stock worth $1,457,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.02 on Monday. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 million, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

