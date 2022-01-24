EAM Investors LLC Sells 18,647 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the period. Identiv makes up 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Identiv were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Identiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $616,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $102,397.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,424. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.39 million, a P/E ratio of 462.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.