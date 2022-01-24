EAM Investors LLC Takes $3.61 Million Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.13% of LendingClub as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in LendingClub by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

