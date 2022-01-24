easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Increased to GBX 620 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($7.30) to GBX 620 ($8.46) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 900 ($12.28) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $760.00.

ESYJY stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

