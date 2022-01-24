easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Increased to GBX 620 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($7.30) to GBX 620 ($8.46) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 900 ($12.28) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $760.00.

ESYJY stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

