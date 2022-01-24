easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EJTTF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.