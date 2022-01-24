easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.