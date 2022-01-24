easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives $358.00 Average PT from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on EJTTF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $8.45 on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

