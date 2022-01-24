easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives $358.00 Average PT from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on EJTTF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $8.45 on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

