EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,155 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

