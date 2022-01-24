Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.92.

Shares of ECL opened at $195.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $194.02 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

