Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Get Edap Tms alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EDAP. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.