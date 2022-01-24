Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $460.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.50 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $451.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

