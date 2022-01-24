Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,694. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.