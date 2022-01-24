Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $28,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $195.69 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.19 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

