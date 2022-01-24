EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 10.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.79. 37,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 923,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in EHang in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EHang by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 576,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 211,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

