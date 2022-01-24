eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.00

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 15839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.9% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after buying an additional 163,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

