Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of ECIFY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 80,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

