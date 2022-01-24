Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.
Several research firms have recently commented on ECIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of ECIFY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 80,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.02.
Electricité de France Company Profile
Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
