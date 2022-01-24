Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 86468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock has a market cap of C$115.29 million and a PE ratio of -11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.