Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$53.00 target price on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.26.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$51.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.23. The company has a market cap of C$104.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.78 and a 12 month high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last 90 days.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.