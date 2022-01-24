Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,316 ($17.96) price objective on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,660 ($22.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,718.16. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 1,505 ($20.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($29.34).

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

