Enecuum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $261,680.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and $261,680.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00041507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,717,881 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

