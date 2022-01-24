EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Shares of EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 44791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. The company provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. It offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

