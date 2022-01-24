Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Energizer reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

ENR stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,914. Energizer has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Energizer by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Energizer by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.