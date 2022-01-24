EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

