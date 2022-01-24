EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Capitalization Tops $30.76 Million

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $30.76 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

