Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 8,193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $225.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.92. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.10.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

