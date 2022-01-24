Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.10.

NYSE:EFX opened at $225.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

