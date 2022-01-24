Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essent Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 119.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

