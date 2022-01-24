ETHA Lend Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $717,835.00 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a total market cap of $737,624.89 and approximately $717,835.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ETHA Lend

ETHA is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHA Lend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

