Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERFSF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €105.00 ($119.32) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

ERFSF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.60. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

