Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,741,034.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

