Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.83.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.